Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez 'critically injured' in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), was critically injured in Tampa on Sunday night, according to a statement from police.

Miami-Dade Police said early Monday morning that Ramirez was currently undergoing surgery but did not release any additional information on his injuries or how he got them.

Police said the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating.

Ramirez was in the area for the Florida Sheriffs Association's Summer Conference, which is taking place from July 23-26 at the JW Marriot Tampa Water Street.

Ramirez serves in a dual role in Miami-Dade as the director of the police department and the Chief of Safety and Emergency Response, according to an online biography. That means he's responsible for the oversights of both the police department and the fire rescue department.

Ramirez announced in May that he was running for sheriff in Miami-Dade. According to Florida Politics, Miami-Dade is the only county in the state without an elected sheriff after voters eliminated the position after a 1966 grand jury report revealed racketeering and bribery within the department.

According to the bio, Ramirez has worked in law enforcement for more than 27 years. He joined MDPD in 1995.