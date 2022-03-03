Watch
Markeith Loyd sentenced to death for murder of Orlando Police lieutenant

WFTV
Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 03, 2022
Markeith Loyd, the man convicted of murder in the 2017 death of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton, has been sentenced to death, WFTV reports.

The Orange County Sheriff said he was pleased with the decision.

Orlando's police chief also weighed in on the sentencing:

Last year, a jury recommended the death penalty for Loyd after convicting him of killing Clayton in 2017. But his attorney tried to prove Loyd was not competent for sentencing on the grounds of mental illness.

