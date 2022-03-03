Markeith Loyd sentenced to death for murder of Orlando Police lieutenant

Markeith Loyd, the man convicted of murder in the 2017 death of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton, has been sentenced to death, WFTV reports.

The Orange County Sheriff said he was pleased with the decision.

Very pleased that Judge Marques sentenced cop killer Loyd to death. Rest in peace Lt. Debra Clayton. He has caused so much suffering to the families of Lt. Debra Clayton, Sade Dixon, and DFC Norm Lewis. pic.twitter.com/bjzSi9JkkW — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) March 3, 2022

Orlando's police chief also weighed in on the sentencing:

Statement from @OrlandoPDChief Rolón on the sentencing of Lieutenant Debra Clayton’s murderer: pic.twitter.com/ipAuQyq3XR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 3, 2022

Last year, a jury recommended the death penalty for Loyd after convicting him of killing Clayton in 2017. But his attorney tried to prove Loyd was not competent for sentencing on the grounds of mental illness.