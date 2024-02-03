Man charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide in death of FHP trooper

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested Friday for his involvement in the deaths of a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper and the driver of a semi-truck after fleeing from the trooper and causing a crash on Interstate 95.

30-year-old Michael Anthony Addison, of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, is facing charges from FHP on two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of felony homicide, driving without a license causing death or serious injury, and aggravated fleeing to elude with serious injury or death.

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office charged Addison with fleeing to elude police with lights/sirens activated and an out-of-county warrant from Broward County Sheriff's Office on aggravated battery.

According to FHP, Trooper Zachary Fink was pursuing Addison, who was driving a white Kia in a "reckless manner" and speeding on I-95 in St. Lucie County early Friday morning.

"The driver made an abrupt turn to travel the wrong direction on Interstate 95," FHP Colonel Gary Howze II said. "Trooper Fink, in an attempt to continue to apprehend the subject, and to warn unsuspecting motorists of the danger in the area, turned also with the vehicle. And unfortunately turned into the immediate path of a semi-tractor trailer, which struck the left driver's side of his patrol car."

Both Fink and the semi-truck driver died due to the crash.

The Kia eventually crashed into a tree less than two miles away. Addison then ran on foot but was taken into custody around 8 a.m.

Addison was booked into St. Lucie County Jail without bond.