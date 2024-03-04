Man arrested for attempted sexual battery on Gulfport Beach, police say

GULFPORT, Fla. — A man was arrested after police said he attempted to sexually batter a woman sitting at a pavilion on Gulfport Beach early Monday morning.

The Gulfport Police Department said officers arrived to the area around 3:25 a.m., after receiving multiple calls about a woman screaming for help.

The victim told police she was sitting at the pavilion while her friend was fishing at the dock by the Gulfport Casino Ballroom. Christopher Williams, 24, approached her and started making conversation, but she said she didn't know him and he was making her uncomfortable, so she tried to leave.

When she got up, police said he followed her, grabbed her arm, and threatened her. He then pushed her to the ground near the beach volleyball courts and covered her mouth with his hand, but she was able to scream for help.

Two men intervened, and Williams ran from the scene, but he was found a few blocks away by a K9 officer. Williams allegedly told police that he had just left the Sazerac Lounge, formerly known as Zippers on Gulfport Boulevard, when he went to the beach to "clear his head."

One caller told police they witnessed Williams lying on top of the victim with his pants pulled down. He was charged with attempted sexual battery.

Police said the victim was evaluated by paramedics for minor injuries, and a detective is working with her to ensure that she receives appropriate treatment and additional victim services.

If anyone has any information about this case or any similar incidents involving Williams, contact Detective Hanh Pham at 727-893-1654.