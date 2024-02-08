Watch Now
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits off coast of Cape Canaveral

Posted at 9:55 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 09:55:27-05

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit off the east coast of Florida late Wednesday night, the United States Geological Service said.

The USGS recorded the quake around 10:48 p.m., just over 100 miles off due east of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The quake was reportedly at a depth of more than six miles, the USGS said.

