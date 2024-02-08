Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits off coast of Cape Canaveral
Prev
Next
USGS
USGS map of the center of a 4.0 earthquake off the coast of Cape Canaveral
Posted at 9:55 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 09:55:27-05
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit off the east coast of Florida late Wednesday night, the United States Geological Service said.
The USGS recorded the quake around 10:48 p.m., just over 100 miles off due east of Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The quake was reportedly at a depth of more than six miles, the USGS said.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.