Madeline Soto's autopsy report will not be released, medical examiner says

The Florida Medical Examiner's office said Thursday that it will not be releasing Madeline Soto's autopsy report, which contains her cause of death.

According to the letter, officials said a minor whose death was "related to an act of domestic violence" is confidential.

Authorities have been investigating the death of 13-year-old Soto since her body was found in March. She initially went missing on Feb. 26.

The Kissimmee Police Department said she was reported missing just one day after her 13th birthday. Authorities named the boyfriend of Soto's mother, 37-year-old Stephan Stern, as the primary suspect in the case.

According to authorities, Sterns was the last person to see Soto alive, and video evidence showed him discarding items in a trash bin at the family's apartment complex early. Soto's backpack was later found in the bin.

Investigators said on March 1, they received information that Stern's car was placed in a rural area of St. Cloud, where they later discovered Soto's body.

Stern was arrested and is being held without bond at the Osceola County Jail.