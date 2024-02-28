Police issue missing child alert for teen last seen in Orlando

A missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Orlando.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Madeline Soto was last seen around the 13500 block of Town Loop Boulevard in Orlando.

Police describe Soto as a 5 foot 1 inch tall white female who is 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green jacket, black shorts, and white Crocs. She has a mole on the left side of her nose and on the right side of her chin.

If you have any information about Soto, please call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (407) 254-7000 or call 911.