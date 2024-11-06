Luna projected to win U.S. House of Representative District 13 seat, defeating Fox

FLORIDA — Anna Paulina Luna is projected to win back the U.S. House District 13 seat. Luna will be elected to her second term in Congress.

Luna is known for supporting former President Trump and was among Republican members of Congress who went to court to back him during his corruption trial.

Luna also said she was able to work with President Biden to reduce red tape for hurricane relief.

