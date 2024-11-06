Watch Now
Luna projected to win U.S. House of Representative District 13 seat, defeating Fox

luna.png
WFTS
luna.png
Posted

FLORIDA — Anna Paulina Luna is projected to win back the U.S. House District 13 seat. Luna will be elected to her second term in Congress.

Luna is known for supporting former President Trump and was among Republican members of Congress who went to court to back him during his corruption trial.

Luna also said she was able to work with President Biden to reduce red tape for hurricane relief.

This election season, ABC Action News and Scripps News are partnering with Decision Desk HQ to provide the public with timely and accurate election projections or results.

What is Decision Desk HQ?

Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) launched as an independent provider of election results, race calls and data in 2012. It was the first provider to call the presidency for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and President Joe Biden in 2020. In 2022, DDHQ says it projected the U.S. Senate, House, and governor races with 100% accuracy.

How does DDHQ work?

DDHQ calls races using technology like data scraping and real people on the ground at polling sites. For larger elections, like the presidential election, DDHQ is strategic about choosing which states and localities to send staff to.

