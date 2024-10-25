Ana Paulina Luna, Whitney Fox differ over why they didn't debate in race for Congress

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anna Paulina Luna might best be known as a strong supporter of former President Trump. She was among republican members of Congress who went to court to support him during his corruption trial.

“We have a very good relationship, you know I look to him a lot in negotiation tactics for legislation in Washington And it’s proven to be helpful and effective," said Luna.

But Luna also says she was able to work with President Biden to help cut through red tape for hurricane relief.

“If I was as extreme and crazy as they try to paint me out do you think Joe Biden would be doing a press conference with me? No, the answer would be no," she said.

Whitney Fox is a Democrat who was Director of Communications and Marketing for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. She says her focus is on affordability and the insurance crisis along with reproductive freedoms.

We met up with Fox in Treasure Island, one of many areas that will need help recovering from the hurricanes.

“I’m devastated to hear from so many local businesses that are really suffering right now. And after these storms especially we need a leader who cares about the people in this community and is actually going to work for them, said Fox.

Fox says Luna hasn’t gotten anything done for her district during her first term in Congress.

“She’s causing chaos in DC. She’s repeatedly voted against funding for FEMA and disaster recovery. A few days after Helene hit, she ran off to North Carolina for a Presidential town hall. She’s never held a town hall in Pinellas County," said Fox.

But Luna says she has fulfilled every one of her campaign promises.

“And then most recently which is pretty cool, we were able to co-sponsor legislation to cut taxes on tips, social security, and also cap student loan interest which is something that needs to happen," said Luna.

One thing we don’t see in this race is a debate.

Fox: "Anna Paulina has refused to debate because she is afraid of being exposed as an extremist who wants to impose a national abortion ban without exceptions, has voted against disaster relief for our community, and has failed us by ignoring the affordability crisis. Which is also why she has never held a town hall. She won’t face the voters. Pinellas County deserves a representative who shows up, listens, and delivers results. Anna Paulina Luna has failed us, and her refusal to debate is her last-ditch effort to evade public scrutiny."

Luna: "When I first ran during the Charlie Crist election cycle, not one network wanted to host a debate with me and then I said well you know I'd be willing to debate someone if they want to debate on principles. But then we saw they were labeling me as an extremist if you saw what happened just a couple of weeks ago I actually had someone threaten to shoot my office and her supporters were doxing my house where I have my child. So if you think that I should debate someone like that, that isn't even pulling above 5% against me not to mention she doesn't even live in the district. I think you're mistaken."

