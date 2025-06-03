LIST: Big Lots! opening seven locations in Florida June 5

FLORIDA — Big Lots! announced that it will open 78 stores on June 5, with seven of those locations in Florida.

Variety Wholesalers acquired the Big Lots! brand, and the company announced in April that they would start reopening stores.

Variety reported that on June 5, they will be opening stores in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Since the Variety acquisition, 219 stores have reopened, according to the company.

The seven stores opening in Florida on June 5 are:

6247 Highway 90, Parkmore Plaza, Milton, FL

2384 Commercial Way, Village at Timber Pines, Spring Hill, FL

3401 13th Street, Westgate Plaza, St. Cloud, FL

843 West Bloomingdale Ave at Kings Avenue, Brandon, FL

3048 State Road 674, Sun Point, Ruskin, FL

13970 N. Cleveland Avenue, North Fort Myers, FL

4901 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL