John Morgan announces plans to launch a new political party in Florida

AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)
John Morgan discusses a lawsuit he filed challenging the state's ban on smokable medical marijuana Thursday, July 6, 2017, outside the Leon County courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida personal injury lawyer John Morgan announced Wednesday that he will be forming a new political party "for those of us stuck in the middle."

In a post on X, Morgan said that gerrymandering and "divisive issues" have broken the two-party system in the United States.

Morgan has not been one to shy away from politics. He's helped bankroll amendment votes on marijuana and raising the minimum wage in the state. He's also donated to Democratic causes over the years.

According to Politico, Morgan has toyed with the idea of running for political office in the state and previously said he would run under the "Capitalist Party" if he did run.

Morgan has not given any timeline on when his new party may launch or what it will be called.


