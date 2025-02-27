John Morgan announces plans to launch a new political party in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida personal injury lawyer John Morgan announced Wednesday that he will be forming a new political party "for those of us stuck in the middle."

In a post on X, Morgan said that gerrymandering and "divisive issues" have broken the two-party system in the United States.

I am forming a new political party for those of us stuck in the middle.



Our two party system is broken due to Gerrymandering and divisive issues… both sides.



No labels is not an option. Everyone wants a team or tribe.



Ron Myers is my lawyer drafting the paperwork.



Stay… — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) February 26, 2025

Morgan has not been one to shy away from politics. He's helped bankroll amendment votes on marijuana and raising the minimum wage in the state. He's also donated to Democratic causes over the years.

According to Politico, Morgan has toyed with the idea of running for political office in the state and previously said he would run under the "Capitalist Party" if he did run.

Morgan has not given any timeline on when his new party may launch or what it will be called.