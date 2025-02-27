John Morgan announces plans to launch a new political party in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida personal injury lawyer John Morgan announced Wednesday that he will be forming a new political party "for those of us stuck in the middle."
In a post on X, Morgan said that gerrymandering and "divisive issues" have broken the two-party system in the United States.
I am forming a new political party for those of us stuck in the middle.— John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) February 26, 2025
Our two party system is broken due to Gerrymandering and divisive issues… both sides.
No labels is not an option. Everyone wants a team or tribe.
Ron Myers is my lawyer drafting the paperwork.
Stay…
Morgan has not been one to shy away from politics. He's helped bankroll amendment votes on marijuana and raising the minimum wage in the state. He's also donated to Democratic causes over the years.
According to Politico, Morgan has toyed with the idea of running for political office in the state and previously said he would run under the "Capitalist Party" if he did run.
Morgan has not given any timeline on when his new party may launch or what it will be called.
Over the last two months, the ABC Action News I-Team has sent the names and information of nearly 300 people who were stuck in an "adjudication hold" to the Florida Department of Commerce. But now, some people have followed up to let the I-Team know after sharing their stories, they are finally getting the relief they desperately need.