'It’s harsh, it’s rough': Parents are drowning in childcare costs, but what's the solution?

TAMPA, Fla. — A new report by Childcare Aware finds the cost of childcare for two kids in the state of Florida is more than the average cost of housing. The average yearly mortgage is about $21,024. Childcare for an infant and a toddler is about $23,772 annually.

But wanting what is best for your child is a top priority, and that certainly is true when it comes to finding a good childcare center.

“My child has flourished at his daycare,” said Desiree Perkins, whose son is 18 months old.

She said he’s already learned so much, which is a huge plus, but financially, one-third of her paycheck goes toward childcare.

“I’d like to compare it to having a car payment or paying basically rent twice a month, having to pay it weekly,” she said.

Perkins pays $184 a week — Is it affordable? “No, no,” she said. The Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County saves her about $100 for each payment.

It’s a crisis across the nation. The average price for childcare in 2017 across the nation was around $9,400 a year, and in 2023, that number jumped to about $11,600. The study points out Florida ranks as the 19th least affordable state for infant childcare centers.

“When I put her in daycare and now for summer camp, it’s about $275 a week,” said Jessica Bird.

Her daughter is four and will enter school full-time after the summer.

The report shows families with an infant in a childcare center pay nearly $13,000 a year for care and nearly $12,000 for a toddler. While the report found childcare for a four-year-old averaged out at around $9,139, Florida offers free VPK, and any four-year-old living in the state qualifies.

“I have a lot of friends, and I know a lot of people who choose to stop at two children because, unfortunately, nowadays, it’s just not possible,” said Bird.

Both moms agree — many caregivers at some of these facilities are underpaid and under-appreciated.

“Changing who knows how many diapers a day, cleaning up vomit, dealing with snot, risk getting ill themselves as well, and they’re not getting paid nearly as much as they should,” said Bird.

Dr. Fred Hicks, the CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County, also agrees teachers don't get paid enough for what they do.

"Get six, maybe five nieces, nephews, children around you, your own kids, and watch them for an hour. Feed them all, coordinate diaper changes and wiping their noses. After about two and a half hours, I promise you, you’re gonna look for some help," he said. "We have to keep in mind those teachers need to be supported. Those teachers are also parents, and so if we can only pay them $13 or $14 an hour, it’s just not enough."

The ELC of Hillsborough County serves about 30,000 children every year. Its main job is to prepare children for kindergarten.

“Age zero through five is especially mission critical because 90% of that brain is being developed. So if you decide, I’m going to take my child to a childcare center, you want a high-quality childcare center,” he said. “That’s the search.”

He knows parents grapple with affordability and accessibility. ELC Hillsborough helps parents who make about $37,700 or less a year.

“Groceries and inflation here in Tampa are real, around the nation is real, and it’s complicated,” said Hicks.

But he says even if families make more, they often can help in some way, working with their community partners and elected officials in Tallahassee to lower the cost.

"We used those dollars to help offset some of the wages that teachers make, we paid for spring break camps, we paid for a portion of summer camp, we also afforded some parents the ability to take their children on field trips,” said Dr. Hicks. “We’ve combined some dollars to find monies to incentivize our teachers to get additional credentials, and we’ve paid for that.”

That funding, however, ends June 30. This year, though, they did get a slight increase in the reimbursement rate for parents who qualify to help lower their costs even more.

A report by the Florida Chamber Foundation finds Florida’s Economy loses $5.4 billion a year because of the childcare crisis. The group also found Florida businesses lose $3.47 billion a year from childcare-related employee turnover and absenteeism

“There’s a tax credit coming for employers. And we’re encouraging everyone to look at that tax credit, especially small and medium sized employers. Join in. Why not offer that credit and work with those staff members who need that flexibility?” Dr. Hicks said.

Dr. Hicks said families should look into utilizing an FSA or flexible spending account to help with the cost of childcare. While he thinks the high cost is absolutely an issue that will take time to unpack, he does believe solutions are out there.

ABC Action News and Heather Leigh are committed to investigating the childcare crisis in our state. If you have a childcare story you'd like to share, email Heather at Heather.Leigh@wfts.com. She reads each email and investigates every tip.