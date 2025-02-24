Watch Now
Human remains found inside car pulled from Florida pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are attempting to identify human remains that were found inside a submerged car on Saturday.

According to ABC affiliate WFTV, the Florida Highway Patrol said a 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling on Dean Road in Orange County, Florida, when it ran off the road and into a retention pond, completely submerging it. It is unknown at this time what caused the car to run off the road.

The car was recovered from the pond around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, where the remains were found. The Medical Examiner's Office said they will inform FHP when they identify the remains.

FHP officials said the case is associated with an Orange County Sheriff's Office missing persons case.


