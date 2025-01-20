How Florida politicians will play a key role in the Trump administration

Florida’s first president has officially taken power in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump will spend the next four years surrounded by Floridians and likely influencing national policy from the Sunshine State.

Shortly after taking his oath, President Trump began enacting a series of executive orders, including initial steps for his mass migrant deportation program. These changes have brought smiles to Florida’s Republicans.

“I think it’s the first time in Florida’s history that we’ve had one of our own become President,” said Evan Power, Florida GOP Chair. “I think it’s a great day for our country, and I’m looking forward to moving forward.”

However, the immigration actions also provide Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) with more leverage over state lawmakers during a special session set for next week. Legislative leaders have described the plan as “premature” and “completely irresponsible,” preferring to wait a month for the regular session.

DeSantis has remained firm, seeking immediate action.

“I have heard Republicans moan about the border and immigration for years,” DeSantis said during a media availability last week. “Okay, fine. Well, now you have an opportunity to do it…”

It remains unclear whether the Florida House and Senate have softened their positions. The Senate President only noted in a memo that lawmakers should plan to be at the capitol next Monday morning, potentially setting the stage for a do-nothing session.

While that state-level fight continues, at least 16 individuals with Florida connections are expected to join the Trump cabinet. A few will hold the nation’s most powerful positions: Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff, Pam Bondi as Attorney General, Rep. Mike Waltz as NSA chief, and Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

“I think what you’re going to see is a focus on Central, South, and Latin America,” said state Rep. Alex Rizo (R-Hialeah). “This hemisphere. I think you’re going to see the Monroe Doctrine come back and be the order of the day again.”

To political pundits, the Florida White House also signifies that Florida policy will be pushed in Congress. This could include the state’s universal school voucher program, upgraded restrictions on undocumented immigrants, or the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

“The incoming Trump administration is taking quite a bit from Florida, not just people into its administration, but also policies and messaging,” said USF Prof. Josh Scacco, who specializes in political communications. “So we’re going to see in a lot of ways, Florida going national, the types of policies when it comes to education, immigration, health.”

For Florida Democrats, it’s a frustrating prospect. What they’ve been fighting locally could become national law.

“It is a complete validation of what we were saying the last couple of years,” said Nikki Fried, Florida Democrats Chair. “It was unfortunate that people across this nation didn’t heed our caution and our warnings of the type of extreme policies that came out of Florida, that now we are going to see in Washington, D.C.”

While that remains the prediction of critics, Trump’s supporters see a new golden era. What will actually happen, the nation will witness unfold over the next four years.