Have you seen this man? U.S. Coast Guard launched search for missing boater off Piney Point

PINEY POINT, Fla. — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a 69-year-old man who left on his boat in the Palmetto area and has not returned.

USCG said they are working with several agencies to search for 69-year-old Russell Trudeau, whose 17-foot boat was found adrift off Piney Point Monday afternoon.

According to the USCG, Trudeau’s boat was found on March 31 around 10 a.m. near Piney Point, which caused a coordinated response from the Coast Guard and local agencies.

As of Monday afternoon, the search had been underway for a few hours. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Sector St. Petersburg at 866-881-1392.

