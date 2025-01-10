Watch Now
Governor Matt Gaetz? The Possibility Lingers as Florida’s Political Scene Heats Up

Gaetz confirmed on his conservative talk show that he is considering the possibility
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., departs after speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2024.
TALLAHASSEE, FL — Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has sparked speculation about a potential gubernatorial run in 2026.

This week, Gaetz confirmed on his conservative talk show that he is considering the possibility, saying Wednesday, “Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Times texted me and asked if I’m considering running for governor of Florida— and of course I am. I am the true Florida man, after all.”

Gaetz, who resigned from his First District congressional seat in November, has been a firebrand figure in Florida’s political landscape.

His resignation came just before the release of a House ethics report, which also sank his nomination for U.S. Attorney General.

The report found “substantial evidence” that Gaetz regularly paid for sex, used cocaine and ecstasy, and committed statutory rape with a 17-year-old. Gaetz has denied these allegations, noting that he has never been charged.

In addition to Gaetz, other potential Republican contenders for the 2026 gubernatorial race include Congressman Byron Donalds.

Florida Politics reported this week that Donalds has hired President-Elect Donald Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio, although Donalds has yet to make any official announcement regarding his candidacy.

Then there’s Florida’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis. Early polling has her with a clear, double-digit advantage when included in surveys. Her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, said this last May that she wasn’t interested, however.

“I would say— if I had to characterize her interest as getting in as a political candidate, I would characterize it as zero,” DeSantis told reporters at a press conference in South Florida.

On the Democratic side, several names make the list of likely contenders. Florida Dems Chair Nikki Fried, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell and Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo are all in the mix. Pizzo, in a post on social media, expressed his readiness to challenge Gaetz if the Republican decides to run, writing, “…I will kick his ass.”

When asked about his own potential candidacy, Pizzo told us last month, “I would be the first person to invite and invest in a viable candidate for our side for 26. As soon as I find that person, you know, I’ll be happy to meet them.”

“But it’s not in the mirror,” we asked in a follow-up.

“Well, it’s not anybody else yet, so we’ll see.”

