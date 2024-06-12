Watch Now
Governor DeSantis vetoes about $1 billion from next Florida budget; here's the full list

Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 12, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida will spend a little bit less next year. Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on the $116.5 billion state budget. That’s about a billion less than what Florida lawmakers sent him during the legislative session and a hair lower than our current fiscal year’s budget.

The budget included more money for students and teachers, the environment, and road projects.

But what about the near $1 billion in cuts DeSantis eliminated with his line-item pen?

According to the official document, DeSantis is eliminating $949,611,399. Of that, $766,287,757 is general revenue and $183,323,642 are trust dollars.

The list is 16-pages in length, but based on value alone here are some of the biggest cuts:

  • Pensacola State College - Training Center-Pensacola (HF 1233) (SF 1193) -- $13.4 million
  • FGCU -Reed Hall Renovations -- $11.6 million
  • University of West Florida - Science and Engineering Research Wing - Phase II (HF 2817) (SF 1203)-- $26.2 million
  • Jacksonville U. GROW Nurses program -- $2.9 million
  • Menstrual Hygiene Products Grant Program pursuant to section 1006.064 -- $6.4 million
  • University of West Florida Water Quality Research Center -- $5 million
  • New Worlds Tutoring Program -- $30 million
  • Northwest Boys and Girls Club Remodel Gainesville -- $3 million
  • Florida Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs – Opioid Awareness and Prevention -- $4.6 million
  • USF – Opioid Incident Response Simluation Modeling and Healthcare Professionals Training Program -- $3.9 million
  • Town Center YMCA Construction (HF 3018) (SF 3647)-- $6 million
  • Resuscitation Systems for EMS -- $3 million
  • District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office -- $11.7 million
  • Hardee County Sheriff’s Office Critical Facility Jail Project -- $2 million
  • Grants And Aids To Local Governments And Nonstate Entities - Fixed Capital Outlay - Florida State Fair Authority -- $12 million
  • Flagler County Septic to Sewer Conversions and Water Treatment Expansion -- $10.1 million 
  • Lump Sum - Legislative Support Services - Senate -- $28 million 
  • Lump Sum - Legislative Support Services - House -- $28 million 
  • Palm Coast Regional Rapid Infiltration Basin Expansion -- $5 million
  • City of Bradenton – Transportation Safety Improvements -- $5 million
  • Wauchula Municipal Airport Improvements -- $5 million
  • Orlando International Airport Ops Center - $5 million
  • State Group Insurance (Florida College System) -- $80 million
  • Transitional Homeless Family Housing (SF 3161) -- $3.5 million 
  • Crystal River Government Center Phase 2 -- $10 million
  • Pinellas and Pasco Affordable Homeownership Initiative -- $3 million
  • St. Johns Central Public Safety Station -- $7.5 million
  • Special Categories - Grants And Aids - Cultural And Museum Grants -- $26 million 
  • Grants And Aids To Local Governments And Nonstate Entities - Fixed Capital Outlay - Grants And Aids - Special Categories - Cultural Facilities Program -- $6 million

You can check out the full veto list below:


FY 2024-25 Florida Budget V... by ABC Action News

