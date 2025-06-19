Florida Lottery warns of scammers requesting money from winners

The Florida Lottery is warning people of reports of a scam falsely claiming people have won lottery prizes and then requesting payments upfront for taxes.

The scammers are calling people to let them know they won the lottery and asking for payments for "taxes," as well as asking for sensitive information, according to the Florida Lottery.

The company emphasized that it will never contact people over the phone or on social media to inform them of their prize, and they will never request money to claim a prize.

The Florida Lottery urges anyone who receives a suspicious call, email, or message to:



Hang up immediately. When in doubt, hang up and end the call as soon as possible.

Do not provide any personal or financial information. The Florida Lottery will never call and ask for your personal information.

Report the scam. It is important to report all scams to the Florida Lottery's Division of Security at (850) 487-7730 or to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1-800-HELP-FLA


