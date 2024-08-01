Governor DeSantis declared state of emergency for 54 counties in Florida

What you need to know

Governor DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for most counties in the Tampa Bay area.

A state of emergency activates the Division of Emergency Management in the State of Florida to coordinate the emergency response if a tropical disturbance impacts the state.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says that the development of any system is unlikely to happen until this weekend, and it is too early to know the impacts on Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 54 counties in Florida ahead of the potential impacts of Invest 97L in Florida.

A state of emergency has been ordered for most counties in the Tampa Bay area, including Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota.

The order is in effect as of noon today.

The full executive order can be read here

