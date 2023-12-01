Governor DeSantis calls for Christian Ziegler to step down as Florida GOP Chair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis called for Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler to resign as he is embroiled in a criminal sexual assault investigation.

Governor DeSantis made the declaration during a press conference after his debate with California Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday night.

"So I've just seen them. They're very serious," DeSantis said. "I don't see how he can continue with that investigation ongoing, given the gravity of those situations, and so I think that, I think he should step aside, I think he should tend to that. He's innocent until proven guilty, but we just can't have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny and so I hope that, I hope the charges aren't true. I've known him. I've known Bridget. They've been friends, but the mission is more important."

DeSantis calls for Ziegler to step down as GOP chair

Zeigler is under investigation in a sexual battery case from Sarasota. ABC Action News reached out to Sarasota Police to request a copy of the report of the criminal allegations and received a nearly completely redacted document that provided few details but did show the words "rape" and "sexual assault."

No further details have been released by Sarasota Police.

In addition to heading the Republican Party, Ziegler's wife Bridget is on the Sarasota County School Board and is a co-founder of "Moms for Liberty," the group behind many of the recent book challenges and bans across Florida and the nation.