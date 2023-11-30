Florida GOP chair under criminal sexual assault investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Democrats have called for the resignation of the state's Republican Chairman after the Sarasota Police Department confirmed a criminal investigation.

Christian Zeigler is under investigation in a sexual battery case. ABC Action News reached out to Sarasota Police to request a copy of the report of the criminal allegations and received a nearly completely redacted document that provided few details but did show the words "rape" and "sexual assault."

No further details have been released by Sarasota Police.

Zeigler and his wife, Bridget, are a conservative political power couple in the state. In addition to heading the Republican Party, Bridget is on the Sarasota County School Board and is a co-founder of "Moms for Liberty," the group behind many of the recent book challenges and bans across Florida and the nation.

The Republican Party of Sarasota County released a statement on the Ziegler's Thursday afternoon.

“We are shocked and disappointed to hear of the reports concerning Republican Party of Florida Chair and Sarasota County State Committeeman Christian Ziegler, and his wife, Sarasota County School Board Member Bridget Ziegler. The Republican Party takes all such allegations of potential criminal conduct very seriously and will fully cooperate with investigators."

The Democratic Party of Florida released a statement on the issue that read in part:

“Allegations of rape and sexual battery are severe and should be taken seriously,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried. “I applaud the accuser’s bravery in coming forward against a political figure as powerful as Christian Ziegler, and I trust that the Sarasota Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations of criminal behavior. Christian Ziegler can’t possibly continue to lead the Florida GOP under these conditions. Given the severity of the criminal allegations, I’m calling for his immediate resignation."

ABC Action News reached out to Ziegler, who sent a statement through his attorney, Derek Byrd.