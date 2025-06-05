Gov. Ron DeSantis signs key bills on background screening for public education and rail transportation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On June 4, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills aimed at enhancing background screening requirements in public education and updating insurance obligations for commuter rail providers.
- CS/CS/HB 531: Public Education of Background Screening Requirements
- CS/HB 867: Indemnification and insurance obligations of commuter rail transportation providers.
Hurricane season is officially here, and experts say now is the time to hurricane-prep your home and yard. From flying branches to toppling trees, yard debris can quickly turn dangerous when a storm rolls in.
