Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signed more than 20 bills into law, including bills on education and adoption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Tornadoes in Tallahassee stole the headlines over the weekend — but that’s as Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signed more than 20 bills into law. A slate of education policies was among them.

One invests millions into supporting students using AI. Another cuts wait time for parents seeking cash under the new universal school voucher plan.

Plus, there are two new deregulation laws for public schools, which lawmakers scaled back at the last minute. They no longer include big reforms on teacher contracts or graduation tests. Instead, there are new rules for high school equivalency exams, retention of young students, and easing reporting requirements for districts.

The bill’s sponsor remained supportive of the final version of the legislation but said more work was needed.

“There are going to be some winners and losers — I think we struck a good balance for now,” said Sen. Corey Simon (R-Tallahassee). “Some of the things that I really wanted, we’ll come back and do it again. Continue to work and make sure that all of our kinds, regardless of public schools or private schools — have an opportunity to succeed.”

Other new laws include stronger background checks for families looking to adopt and expanded newborn screenings for a virus that can cause hearing loss. Sen. Linda Stewart (D-Orlando) was able to get a signature for her bill requiring law enforcement to retain sex assault test kits for 50 years.

“All that will be kept in a secure location, so that when they need to open it up and check further with it,” said Stewart. “I hope it will be very helpful to law enforcement. It's just a great tool for them to move forward with identifying other rapes.”

Florida Democrats, meanwhile, held a virtual press conference Monday condemning one of the state’s newest laws— the six-week abortion ban. A collection of moms and daughters warned minorities and low-income families are already struggling with the new provisions.

“I am extremely outraged that a group of legislators think that they have the right or the audacity to get involved in decisions that should be made by healthcare professionals,” said Hedder Pierre, Haitian-American Democratic Caucus of Florida.

The group urged passage of Amendment 4 this November. The ballot initiative would protect abortion until viability — about 24 weeks. That’s as opponents label the change sweeping, saying it’ll wipe out almost every abortion law on the books except parental notification.

Approval of the constitutional amendment will require the support of at least a 60% supermajority of voters.