Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Missing South Florida woman 'could be in Tampa': BCSO

white bmw
Broward County Sheriff's Office
white bmw
Missing South Florida woman 'could be in Tampa': BCSO
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators believe a missing woman from South Florida could be in the Tampa area. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is seeking the public's assistance in locating 30-year-old Summer Leo.

summer

Detectives said they believe her disappearance is suspicious. She was last seen entering a white BMW with the license plate AH34SK, which was parked at a Target.

WATCH: Missing South Florida woman 'could be in Tampa': BCSO

Missing South Florida woman 'could be in Tampa': BCSO

That car is registered to Timothy Bowman. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Irena Green, who spent seven days in the Hillsborough County Jail over what started out as HOA violations involving her lawn, is now facing foreclosure. But she's not the only homeowner.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.