Missing South Florida woman 'could be in Tampa': BCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators believe a missing woman from South Florida could be in the Tampa area. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is seeking the public's assistance in locating 30-year-old Summer Leo.

Detectives said they believe her disappearance is suspicious. She was last seen entering a white BMW with the license plate AH34SK, which was parked at a Target.

That car is registered to Timothy Bowman. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.