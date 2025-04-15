Gov. DeSantis signs law adopting 'Gulf of America' in state maps and classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law to formally adopt the "Gulf of America" as an official designation, permanently displaying the Trump administration's controversial rebranding in state agencies and public school classrooms.

The bill passed the Florida Senate on April 9 with the goal of ensuring that all official state documents, maps, and references reflect the designation "Gulf of America." The law will direct state agencies, district school boards, and charter school governing boards to update, change, or create materials to rename the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America."

According to the law, instructional materials and library media center collection materials acquired or adopted by district school boards or charter school boards on or after July 1, 2025, must reflect the renaming.

Florida becomes the first state to pass legislation making the "Gulf of America" the official designation across government agencies.

The law goes into effect on July 1, 2025.