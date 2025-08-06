Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Palm Coast woman arrested for posing as registered nurse: FCSO

Autumn Bardisa
Flagler County Sheriff's Office
Autumn Bardisa
Posted

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested a Palm Coast woman who deputies said posed as a licensed nurse and provided medical care to thousands of patients.

FCSO said the investigation into 29-year-old Autumn Bardisa began in January 2025 after hospital administrators reported she was using someone else’s license number.

Deputies said Bardisa was using the license number of a nurse who worked at a different hospital but had the same first name.

Bardisa had provided medical services to 4,486 individuals from June 2024 through January 2025, despite never holding a valid nursing license, according to the report.

On Aug 5, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bardisa for seven counts of practicing a healthcare profession without a license and seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information.

FCSO said anyone who believes they may be a victim of Bardisa should contact them by email at fakenursecase@flaglersheriff.com for more information.

ABC Action News is using a photo of Bardisa due to her formerly held position and the possibility that there are other victims.

Autumn Bardisa

Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations

From Mr. Rogers to Sesame Street. From Downton Abbey to the documentaries of filmmaker Ken Burns. They’re shows so many Americans love and grew up on, and they were broadcast on local PBS stations thanks to funding from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.