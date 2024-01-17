'Gabby Petito Act' aims to protect domestic violence victims

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There is a bill in the Florida Legislature that aims to protect domestic violence victims called the Gabby Petito Act. It was filed in response to the death of Gabby Petito, whose story and death made national news in 2021.

Gabby's fiance, who lived in North Port, admitted to killing her while the two were on a cross-country road trip.

ABC Action News spoke to a survivor who said she wants to raise awareness and show people that change is needed. Courtney Weil thinks the Gabby Petito Act can save lives and that it would have helped her.

Her story is hard to hear.

“It was the first time I was ever hit. I had never been hit before. I didn't know he was going to do that, so I would’ve said, 'Yeah, I need help,' but nobody asked,” Weil said.

At the young age of 19, Weil said she was pregnant and in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend. She said she needed help.

Weil is safe now but said even after all these years, it still stings to talk about the abuse.

She said she feels lucky she made it out alive because that is not the case for everyone. That's exactly why Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book filed the Gabby Petito Act.

Joe Petito, Gabby's father, brought the initiative to Senator Book in honor of his daughter he lost to domestic violence.

"United as a family, we stand together in support of this legislative bill against domestic violence, advocating for justice, protection and a brighter future for all," Joe said.

Mindy Murphy, CEO of the Spring of Tampa Bay, worked with Petito and Senator Book on the bill.

“I absolutely think this will save lives. I know the Petito family, and they believe, and I share their belief—if the right questions were asked, the outcome may have been different,” Murphy said.

In 2021, Gabby's fiance admitted to killing her in a letter found after his death. During their trip, the two were pulled over by police in Utah. A domestic violence investigation was started, but the two were eventually let go to continue on their trip.

That is where Murphy said the requirements in this new bill could have saved Gabby. The Gabby Petito Act requires law enforcement to conduct a lethality assessment, an evaluation, and a series of questions that assess the risk for serious injury or death.

The bill also aims to strengthen collaborations between officers and advocates to ensure the survivors get the help they need.

“Every single survivor we lose is one too many, and here in our community, we've lost so many survivors,” Murphy said.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, there is help available. The national domestic violence hotline is 800-799-7233. You can call or text this number.

The Spring of Tampa Bay provides safe spaces and services to survivors of domestic violence and their children.

Click here for safety planning information.