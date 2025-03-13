Full lunar eclipse set for Thursday night into early Friday morning

If you've never seen a "blood moon," you'll be in for a treat Thursday night as a total lunar eclipse appears in the sky.

The total lunar eclipse featuring a "blood moon" will appear in the early morning of March 14.

The partial lunar eclipse kicks off at approximately 1:09 a.m. ET, and the total lunar eclipse will begin around 2:26 a.m. ET and end around 3:31 a.m. ET.

Overall, the eclipse will span between 11:57 p.m. ET until 6 a.m. ET, according to NASA.