Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Full lunar eclipse set for Thursday night into early Friday morning

Meteorologist Greg Dee explains the total lunar eclipse happening Thursday night.
Posted

If you've never seen a "blood moon," you'll be in for a treat Thursday night as a total lunar eclipse appears in the sky.

The total lunar eclipse featuring a "blood moon" will appear in the early morning of March 14.

The partial lunar eclipse kicks off at approximately 1:09 a.m. ET, and the total lunar eclipse will begin around 2:26 a.m. ET and end around 3:31 a.m. ET.

Overall, the eclipse will span between 11:57 p.m. ET until 6 a.m. ET, according to NASA.

While current owner Stu Sternberg hasn't said he's ready to sell the Tampa Bay Rays, two groups have emerged as potential buyers.

2 groups express interest in purchasing Tampa Bay Rays

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.