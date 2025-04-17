FSU SHOOTING UPDATES: Latest updates and information on mass shooting at Florida State University

Here is what we know:

One person has died after a shooting at FSU, according to ABC News reporting.

FSU said that all classes and university events, including athletic events, scheduled for Thursday have been canceled.

ABC sources also said a suspect is in custody.

More: 1 person dead after shooting at Florida State University, per ABC News

4:27 p.m.

Live update from officials in Tallahassee is expected to start around 4:30 p.m.

Watch live here

4:16 p.m.

There was one shooter at FSU. That shooter was shot, has non-life threatening injuries and is in custody, multiple law enforcement officials tell ABC News

4:06 p.m.

ABC Action News reporter Chad Mills has confirmed that four students from Lake Wales High School who were in Tallahassee today for a campus tour of FSU are safe.

3:37 p.m.

Devastated to hear of the tragedy in Tallahassee today – more innocent life lost to senseless gun violence. Sending love to all FSU students, their loved ones, the first responders, and the medical teams caring for those injured right now. #FSUStrong — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) April 17, 2025

3:27 p.m.

FSU Alert:

Law enforcement has neutralized the threat. Please avoid the Student Union, Bellamy, HCB Classroom Building, Rovetta A&B, Moore Auditorium, Shaw, Pepper, Hecht House and Carraway as they are still considered an active crime scene. Individuals are free to move about other areas of campus. Individuals who may have witnessed anything of value should call 850-891-4987.

3:22 p.m.

President Trump: “I've been briefed on the Florida State University, Tallahassee, active shooting, I guess it’s an active shooter. I’m fully briefed as to where we are right now. It's a shame, a horrible thing, horrible that things like this take place, and we'll have more to say about it later.”

President Trump remarks on shooting

2:44 p.m.

At 2:44 p.m., FSU Alerts told students to continue sheltering in place. Students should remain sheltered in place until law enforcement contacts them.

WATCH: Forrest Saunders provides the latest from the scene at FSU following the shooting

Tallahassee reporter Forrest Saunders gives update from FSU