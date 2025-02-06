Florida's Lt. Governor expected to transition to FIU Presidency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, Jeanette Nuñez, is eyeing a new role, sources confirm. Trustees at Florida International University (FIU) are expected to announce on Friday that she will be tapped as interim president of her alma mater.

The move opens up a vacancy in the state’s number two position, prompting speculation about who Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) might choose to succeed her.

Nuñez has served as Lt. Governor since 2018, working alongside DeSantis, and has taken on additional duties during his 2024 presidential campaign.

“Well, make no mistake. He is still governor of the great State of Florida,” Nuñez said in 2023. “He's still going to be very involved in making sure that everything that we need to do here in the State of Florida, he will be a part of.”

Before her tenure as Lt. Governor, Nuñez was a state lawmaker. She recently has faced criticism for supporting a repeal of in-state tuition for DACA recipients, a policy she had championed years earlier. In an online statement, Nuñez said the policy “has served its purpose and run its course.”

A decade ago, she had argued passionately in favor of the bill.

“Let’s not hold these children responsible for actions that their parents took,” Nuñez said in 2014, advocating for the law in a committee meeting. “Something they had no control over. Let’s allow for opportunities for all of Florida’s children.”

Nuñez’s departure from the lieutenant governor's office will create a vacancy for the post. DeSantis will be responsible for selecting her successor, a decision that could have significant political implications in the 2026 bid for governor.

DeSantis has made it clear that he intends to be involved in choosing Florida’s next chief executive. During an ongoing battle with the legislature over their new immigration bill, DeSantis highlighted the role his political action committee (PAC) could play in backing a “strong conservative gubernatorial candidate.” He also offered this warning last week for any of the bill’s backers.

“I would say anybody running wants to run for governor,” DeSantis said in Palm Beach. “If you're not willing to come out now and oppose this swampy piece of legislation, you are not going to get elected governor in this state.”

Speculation has already started swirling about potential Nuñez replacements. The list seems to grow by the hour and includes DeSantis ally Rep. Mike Caruso (R-West Palm Beach). Caruso himself remained cautious about jumping into the discussion when we asked Thursday.

“I think we're a little premature for that,” Caruso said. “I know that the Lt. Gov. is looking at the FIU position as president. I think that's a great, great landing spot for her. I think she'd be awesome in that role. As to her replacement, I think we're just going to have to wait and see. That's the governor’s call.”

The timeline for a decision remains uncertain. While Nuñez’s departure may not necessitate immediate action, Governor DeSantis might move quickly to fill the position, especially with his gubernatorial term drawing to a close.