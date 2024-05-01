Florida's 6-week abortion ban takes effect today

Reproductive rights are front and center this morning as Floridians wake up to the new 6-week abortion ban fully in effect as of today.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed it into law quietly and out of the public eye last April, but it was on hold until the Supreme Court ruled in favor earlier this month.

But the issue is far from over. Voters will have a say this November with a ballot measure known as Amendment 4. It could protect abortion access until around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

"It's going to be a gut-wrenching experience for the people of this state to start hearing the horrific stories that are going to start coming out. The women making impossible decisions—not getting the healthcare access that they need," Nikki Fried, Florida Democratic Party Chair, said.

The ban was signed into law last year in front of a select group of people.

The Supreme Court cleared its path forward last month. Even yesterday, Floridians began getting a realistic idea of what the law looks like because women must wait at least 24 hours after seeing a doctor about an abortion to receive the procedure.

"I actually just came into the health center and still wasn't ready for the shock of patients that are walking in today and finding out that they can't get an abortion," said Laura Goodhue, director of Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates. "They are going to be beyond six weeks by the time we can get them in."

According to Planned Parenthood, a little more than 82,000 women had abortions in Florida in 2022, and 2,000 more women received the procedure in 2023, pushing the total number to more than 84,000.

Of those in 2022, about 6,700 came from of state. Last year, it was more than 7,700.

Goodhue said right now, they’re referring patients to North Carolina.

"We're going to do the best that we can," Goodhue said. "But the reality is that people may not know, and they will be either forced to give birth or travel out of state and see a provider that they don't know."

There are exceptions to the law—rape, incest, human trafficking and the health of the mother would allow abortions up to 15 weeks.

Abortion has been high on the list of issues Democrats are focusing on this election season. President Biden was talking about it in Tampa last week, and Vice President Kamala Harris in Jacksonville today.

"Kamala Harris can bring her no life saved, every abortion performed tour to our state. I don't think the voters are buying what they're selling," said Katie Daniel, SBA Pro-Life America State Policy director.

But stopping the new law isn’t out of reach. In November, Amendment 4 will be on the ballot. If approved… it would limit government interference and restrictions on abortion in the state.