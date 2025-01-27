Watch Now
Florida tops list of best states to retire, new 2025 report says

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida tops the list of best states to retire, according to a WalletHub report.

WalletHub said they compared all 50 states based on factors such as cost of living, cost of in-home services, quality of medical care, and crime rate, among other factors.

Florida, Minnesota, Colorado, Wyoming, and South Dakota were ranked in the top five for retirees, while Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Washington, and New Mexico were ranked in the bottom five.

