Florida tolls to remain suspended until Monday, October 14 while residents return home

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced that tolls will remain suspended to assist residents as they return home after evacuating for Hurricane Milton.
All pre-determined tolling facilities will remain suspended until Monday, October 14th.
You can check for real-time updates and traffic conditions by clicking here.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers joined neighbors helping to rescue people living in the Pemberton Creek area on Friday, as flood waters continued to rise.
Flooding in Pemberton Creek following Hurricane Milton