Florida poised to redefine antisemitism as bill heads to DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Israel continues its conflict with Hamas— Florida is on the cusp of expanding its definition of antisemitism.

The Florida House gave a final unanimous approval to the change, earlier Thursday. It now heads to the governor.

If signed, which is expected, Florida’s definition of antisemitism would be amended to adopt the working definition developed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). The new language reads in part “…a certain perception of Jewish individuals which may be expressed as hatred toward such individuals...” The bill also lists more than ten examples and makes a carve-out for free speech.

Senator Lori Berman (D-Boynton Beach), a Jewish lawmaker and sponsor of the bill, said expanding antisemitism’s definition means more can be charged with hate crimes— plus, discrimination is more easily identified.

“Putting it in statute makes it so that it’s out there for the public and everyone to see,” said Berman. “This is something we’re not going to tolerate in our state.”

The legislation comes as antisemitic behavior rises in the Sunshine State. White supremacy demonstrations, hate-filled flyers, and even Nazi images projected onto buildings have all appeared in recent months.