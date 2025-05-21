Florida moves toward first black bear hunt in a decade amid fierce debate

OCALA, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials have taken a major step toward reinstating a black bear hunt for the first time in nearly a decade. The controversial move is drawing heated responses from hunters, conservationists, and animal rights activists alike.

During a packed Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) meeting in Ocala, Wednesday, more than 170 people voiced opinions on the proposed hunt. The commissioners granted preliminary approval for rules that could see the hunt begin as early as this December.

“The resurgence of the Florida black bear is not just a victory for conservationists; it’s a win for all Floridians,” said Rodney Barreto, Chairman of the FWC in a news release. “Hunting is a biologically sound method to slow population growth, resulting in a healthy and well-managed Florida black bear population for the future.”

Supporters of the measure, including wildlife managers and hunting advocates, argue that the state’s estimated black bear population—around 3,800—can sustain a regulated harvest. They point to increasing encounters between bears and residents, including a recent fatal attack in Collier County, as a sign that intervention is necessary.

“Bears are a game species,” said Morgan Richardson of FWC’s Hunting and Game Management Division. “It’s a renewable resource, and there are plenty of bears to where we could harvest a certain number every year and continue to have bears increase.”

If finalized in August, the bear hunt would occur annually from October through December. This year’s plan calls for a start in early December and includes a cap of 187 bears. Tags would be distributed via lottery and are limited to four hunting zones across the state. The proposed rules would also allow hunting with dogs, use of baiting stations, and access to private land.

Critics, however, say the plan is less about conservation and more about catering to trophy hunters.

“When you allow a hunt with dogs, no checkpoints, and baiting… that’s not conservation, that’s assassination,” one opponent testified.

Animal rights advocates and environmental groups argue that human behavior, not bear overpopulation, is the root of rising bear encounters. They emphasize responsible trash management and habitat preservation over lethal measures.

“It’s not the bear's fault we're moving into their habitats and not behaving,” said Adam Sugalski of Bear Defenders, a group vowing to keep up public pressure ahead of the final vote.

Public opinion also appears to tilt strongly against the hunt. A Naples Daily News poll showed 92% opposition, Remington Research reported 81%, and even an FWC-commissioned survey found 75% of respondents opposed the idea.

“Trophy hunting is pure evil, in my opinion,” one activist told the commission.

Despite this, some argue that science—not emotion—should shape policy.

“This is a tough thing to talk about, and it's hard. But emotions don’t drive wildlife policy. Science does,” one pro-hunt speaker testified.

The final decision is expected at an FWC meeting in August, though a date has not yet been set. Given the intensity of the public response, that meeting is expected to draw significant attention.