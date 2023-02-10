Florida medical oversight boards meeting Friday to discuss future of gender-affirming care for minors

TAMPA, Fla. — On Friday, the Florida Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine will have a joint rule hearing on the standards of practice for the treatment of gender dysphoria in minors moving forward.

Back in November, medical oversight boards approved a plan for a ban to restrict children from receiving gender-affirming care.

It will prohibit doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, cross-hormone therapy, and top and bottom surgeries for kids under the age of 18 seeking gender dysphoria treatment.

The state justified the action by claiming there’s “insufficient evidence” that the therapies are safe and effective, despite groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics supporting the treatments.

It’s a move that sparked lots of heated conversation and criticism, with both people who are for and against it.

Friday’s joint ruling starts at 1 p.m.