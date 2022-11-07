Florida Board of Medicine finalizes plan to restrict gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, the Florida Board of Medicine finalized its plan to prohibit gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The proposal bans physicians from prescribing puberty blockers, cross-hormone therapy, or possible surgeries for those under 18 seeking gender dysphoria treatment.

"Those risks outweigh the possible benefits," said Nicholas Romanello, an FBOM member.

The state is justifying the action in an ACHA report published in June.

It said there’s “insufficient evidence” that the therapies are safe and effective.

That’s despite groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics supporting the treatments.

Catherine Oakley from the Human Rights Campaign believes this has little to do with what’s best for kids and more to do with politics.

"This is really a gross invasion of the privacy of this family, of the rights of this family to make the decisions about what makes the most sense to them, and it's a betrayal of Florida's medical community," said Oakley.

However, some are for the restrictions.

"I do not think this needs to be provided to children, period," said Bev Kilmer, a former FL House Representatives member.

This comes on the heels of another controversial decision by the DeSantis administration. Earlier this year, the administration passed a law that would prevent Medicaid reimbursements for gender-affirming care for transgender people of all ages.

That decision is currently being challenged.

Once the rules finalized Friday are posted online, an additional hearing may be requested, which LGBTQ advocacy groups, including Equality Florida, have indicated they will petition for.

If that request is denied, a 21-day period will begin in which members of the public can submit written comments before a final procedural vote by both medical boards.