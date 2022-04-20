Florida Department of Health advises against child gender reassignment measures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health released its official guidance Wednesday regarding the treatment of gender dysphoria for children and adolescents.

Gender transition surgery and prescription puberty blockers and/or hormone therapy are not recommended to anyone under the age of 18, per the published guidance.

"The federal government's medical establishment releasing guidance failing at the most basic level of academic rigor shows that this was never about health care," said State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo in a statement. "It was about injecting political ideology into the health of our children. Children experiencing gender dysphoria should be supported by family and seek counseling, not pushed into an irreversible decision before they reach 18."

The published guidance instead recommends "social support by peers and family" as well as counseling from a licensed provider.

It does not apply in cases of genetically or biochemically verified disorders of sex development.

DOH said it "crafted this guidance using published and peer-reviewed data that calls into question the motives of the federal HHS. Guidance of this magnitude requires a full, diligent understanding of the scientific evidence."

DOH said in a tweet it was "pushing back" against the "unscientific shift in the treatment of gender dysphoria for children and adolescents" released by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

DOH referenced this fact sheet released by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health which states, "for transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents, early gender-affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system."

The sheet breaks down gender-affirming care as follows.

Last month, in a press release the HHS Office for Civil Rights said, "The Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) stands with transgender and gender-nonconforming youth and their families—and the significant majority of expert medical associations—in unequivocally stating that gender-affirming care for minors, when medically appropriate and necessary, improves their physical and mental health."

The release went on to say that, "attempts to restrict, challenge, or falsely characterize this potentially lifesaving care as abuse is dangerous. Such attempts block parents from making critical health care decisions for their children, create a chilling effect on health care providers who are necessary to provide care for these youth, and ultimately negatively impact the health and well-being of transgender and gender-nonconforming youth."

