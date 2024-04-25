Florida man sentenced to federal prison for fraud conspiracy targeting seniors

A Florida man was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday for his role in an international fraud conspiracy.

According to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, Jorrel Tyler Jackson, 31, of Seffner, was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for his role in a fraud conspiracy that targeted senior citizens.

The Justice Department said all total, Jackson caused $1,584,077 in losses to 22 victims. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to pay that same amount in restitution.

Court records showed that Jackson's role in the conspiracy was to meet with the victims and obtain packages of money from them. He would then pass that money up the chain to higher-level conspiracy members. He was also tasked with recruiting others to join in on the schemes.

The group would send messages to seniors telling them that they had a computer virus and needed to contact them to get it fixed. When the seniors called the phone number they were given, they were told they were speaking with workers of big tech companies such as Apple and Microsoft. In reality, they were scammers in India.

They would then allegedly persuade them to send money for different reasons. One victim lost $398,000 to the conspiracy.

Jackson was one of seven who were charged with participating in the fraud last year.