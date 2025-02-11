Florida Lawmakers to hold special session on immigration bill starting Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Lawmakers will hold a special session to discuss three illegal immigration bills in Florida.

Lawmakers filed a joint proclamation stating the special session will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at noon. Some of the key measures outlined in the proclamation were coordinating with President Trump to enforce immigration law and creating a state board of immigration enforcement.

The bill proposal would give Florida Highway Patrol ICE training and allow them to help with the detaining and deportation of undocumented people in Florida.

Some of the other measures outlined in the bill are higher penalties for any undocumented immigrant who commits a crime, removal of out-of-state tuition waivers for recipients of DACA, and a mandatory death penalty for undocumented immigrants who commit murder or child rape.

Read the full summary of the special session bill below.

Summary of Special Session C Bills by ABC Action News on Scribd