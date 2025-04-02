Florida House pushes for major sales tax cut amid Republican infighting

Despite resistance from prominent Republicans, the Florida House is pushing ahead with a proposal to reduce the state’s sales tax by 0.75%. While the measure could lead to billions in savings, it faces significant hurdles before becoming a reality.

The bill passed the Ways and Means Committee with unanimous approval — a 19-0 vote — signaling broad support for tax relief in the lower chamber, though it clashes with proposals from Governor Ron DeSantis and thoughts from Senate President Ben Albritton.

The specifics of the bill were unveiled on Tuesday. If it becomes law, the state would permanently cut the sales tax by 0.75% on a variety of goods and services, including retail, commercial rent, electricity, mobile homes, and even “coin-operated amusement machines.”

The initiative is being championed by House Speaker Rep. Danny Perez (R-Miami), who surprised lawmakers with the announcement last week during a floor session.

“This will not be a temporary measure, a stunt, or a tax holiday. This will be a permanent, recurring tax reduction,” Perez declared. “This will be the largest state tax cut in Florida’s history.”

The proposal, however, does not align with Governor DeSantis's vision. He has been advocating for property tax cuts for homeowners, a policy he touted during a Monday press conference in Orlando.

“Homestead property tax relief benefits only Floridians, but not all Floridians,” said Rep. Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville), Chair of the Ways and Means Committee and sponsor of the sales tax reduction. “Sales tax relief benefits all Floridians, plus some other people.”

Despite differences with the Senate and the Governor, Duggan emphasized that the House intends to move forward with its plan.

“Is there room to consider other ways to provide relief to Floridians? Yes, there is, and that’s the nature of the legislative process,” Duggan noted. “We’re in week five of a 60-day session, so expect us to continue working on all of these issues.”

In a Monday statement, Senate President Ben Albritton said he favored an “all of the above” approach to tax relief but remained wary of committing to anything permanent, given potential future budget shortfalls.

Meanwhile, Governor DeSantis has continued criticizing the Florida House, taking to social media to express his dissatisfaction.

“It is an embarrassment to the Republican Party to see this type of behavior in the Florida House of Representatives,” DeSantis said in a post on X. “We need to be doing the people’s business and stop the pettiness now.”

In-person and online, DeSantis has continued to advocate for a $5 billion rebate program, which would save homesteaded property owners an average of $1,000 annually on taxes.

“If I buy a big-screen TV, I pay sales tax. I put it on my wall, and it stays there,” DeSantis explained at a Tuesday press conference. “But I don’t have to keep writing a check to the government, and they don’t come to seize it if I miss a payment. Property taxes are different.”

As Republicans continue to spar over their priorities, some Democrats are concerned the dispute could derail any potential tax savings for Floridians. A few have even argued that sales tax cuts are the more sensible approach.

“Property taxes fund our public schools and services like police and fire,” said Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando). “We can’t just eliminate them. The governor knows that, and he’s being disingenuous.”

The future of the sales tax proposal is uncertain. As a Proposed Committee Bill (PCB), it could go through additional committees or be sent directly to the full chamber for a vote. However, with no companion bill in the Senate and the Governor still pushing for property tax cuts, it’s unclear whether the sales tax reduction will cross the finish line in its current form.