Florida House advances school cellphone ban, Senate’s response unclear

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposed cellphone ban in Florida’s public schools took a major step forward Wednesday, passing the state House unanimously. The legislation, known as HB 949, aims to improve school safety and focus by limiting students' access to phones throughout the entire school day.

Rep. Demi Busatta (R), the bill's sponsor from Coral Gables, emphasized that limiting cellphone access could help make schools safer. "We’ve actually seen that this helps improve school safety, especially with the decrease in bullying," she said. Busatta believes the bill would also boost students' focus by reducing distractions.

Currently, Florida schools already restrict cellphone use during classroom instruction unless a teacher permits it. This bill, however, would extend those restrictions to the entire school day, from the start of the first bell to the final dismissal. Supporters argue that the restriction could help students “dial in” and focus on their education by disconnecting from their devices.

Rep. Michelle Salzman, a Republican from Cantonment, cosponsors the bill. "When we talk about mental health, when we talk about public safety, all these things, they all should be considered. But at the end of the day, does a kid really need their phone in their hand? You know, do they really need access to their phone at any given time? I would argue no," Salzman stated.

Despite the broad support for the bill, there are concerns about its potential negative impact, particularly for students who may need their phones for emergencies or medical reasons. In response, the legislation was amended to allow exemptions for certain students with special needs, as well as to designate “phone zones” where students can use their devices with permission.

HB 949 now heads to the state Senate, where its prospects are less certain. With no similar bill currently advancing through Senate committees, some lawmakers fear the proposal may stall. However, Senate staff indicated that the bill could still appear in a committee, depending on how the rest of the legislative session unfolds.

Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D), the House Minority Leader, remains hopeful despite the uncertain Senate outlook. “There’s still time on the clock. You know, it's possible for the Senate to come back with a committee bill. I know that amendments are starting to fly very fast and very furiously, so we'll have to see what happens," Driskell said. "And I also know that it's good to get policy in the best posture possible, because maybe it might take another session or two to really get it where it needs to be and passed into law."

As the remaining two weeks of the session progress, all eyes will be on the Senate’s next moves. Committee schedules are expected to be posted later this week, giving lawmakers and the public a clearer picture of whether the proposed cellphone ban will gain traction or hit a dead end.