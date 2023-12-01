Court records detail woman's rape allegations against Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler

Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler is being investigated by police after a woman — who once had sex with him and his wife — said Ziegler raped her, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in court.

The woman, who has been friends with Ziegler for more than 20 years — reported the sexual assault to Sarasota Police on Oct. 4.

Ziegler and his wife — Sarasota School Board Member Bridget Ziegler who helped found Moms of Liberty — had made plans to have sex with the woman two days before, according to the affidavit. But when Ziegler's wife could not make it at last minute, the other woman canceled responding in text message, "Sorry I was mostly in for her."

But just five minutes later, when the woman opened her front door to go take her dog, she found Ziegler in the hallway outside her apartment.

"Christian entered the apartment, bent the victim over the bar stool" and raped her, Det. Angela Cox wrote in the affidavit.

The victim told detectives that Ziegler didn't wear a condom and told her, "I'm leaving the same way I came in."

A copy of the search warrant affidavits that were filed was obtained by ABC Action News. The warrants were for his iPhone and files associated with his Gmail account.

No charges have been filed in this case, and Ziegler has insisted he is innocent through a statement written by his attorney on Thursday. But Gov. Ron Desantis is calling on him to resign because of the investigation.

Video surveillance footage from the victim's apartment complex captured Ziegler arriving in his gray Ford truck on Oct. 2, capturing his license plate number when he arrived at 2:29 pm. that day, according to the affidavit.

Video footage also shows him wearing a red shirt and dark shorts and getting off the elevator on the victim's floor and then driving away 38 minutes later.

The victim called her sister and also went to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where a sexual assault kit was completed. The woman also told police that she had been drinking tequila all day when Ziegler showed up and was in no condition to consent.

On Oct. 27, detectives learned that Ziegler was sending the victim direct messages on Instagram, which she said he liked to do because he used Vanishing Mode" which automatically deletes messages. Detectives met with the victim and monitored and recorded the text messages as the victim began chatting with him.

"During the messaging, Christian continuously asked how he could help the victim, and the victim responded, 'You caused this. You can't help me.'"

Christian repeatedly referred to the victim as his friend in an effort to minimize the situation. He would deflect by trying to change the subject when confronted," the detective summarized.

The woman went on to tell him, "I'd prefer you to tell me why you think what you did was okay?"

"Where r u? Wanna meet and chat? Worried about you. You are my friend," Ziegler responded.

"Hell no not after what you did to me," she responded. "Do you not understand I am terrified of you?"

Ziegler told her he had to go, according to the affidavit but then began to call her.

Detectives recorded those calls.

In the first call, the victim kept telling Ziegler that he had hurt, but he said he didn't think that was the case and needed her not to be upset, the affidavit said. When she asked him why he did that, Ziegler changed the subject.

"Christian said he was not trying to start any issues, and she knows who he is," the affidavit goes on. He went on to say he would leave her alone.

The victim called him back and asked why Ziegler "why he forced her to have sex with him when she never wanted to."

Ziegler denied doing that and said he had to go.

But he called her back, asking what she was going through. She told him that he had sexually assaulted her.

"Those are big words. Please don't, do I didn't. You invited me in, that's it. I did not at all and never want you to feel that way," Ziegler responded.

He went on to call her his friend and asked what she needed, including if she needed any financial assistance.

But the victim told Ziegler he was the problem.

"The victim asked Christian to acknowledge that he had been using her all these years," the affidavit stated. "Christian said he was not going to acknowledge that and asked if she was recording him."

The call ultimately ended with the victim telling Ziegler to leave her alone.

On Nov.1, detectives spoke with Ziegler's wife, and she confirmed the three of them had sex together once last year, saying it had only happened one time.