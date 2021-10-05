Doctors praise Casey DeSantis' openness about breast cancer diagnosis

TAMPA, Fla. — According to the CDC, 12.9% of women born in America will develop some form of breast cancer during their lives. On Monday, Gov. DeSantis announced that Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer.

Doctors are praising her for being open about her diagnoses, saying it will inspire more women to get tested.

"I'm sorry to learn about the first lady's diagnoses," said Dr. Nadia Pile.

Dr. Pile works for Women's Care Florida in St. Pete. She and many other doctors said breast cancer does not discriminate and the first lady's diagnosis is an example of that.

"This alerts us that any woman can get breast cancer. We are all equal in this," she said. "If you have breasts, then you can get breast cancer."

In a statement released Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis praised his wife and said their family will fight this together.

"I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," DeSantis said. "As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Floridians all over the state, including politicians from both sides of the aisle, are sending their well wishes and prayers to Casey DeSantis and the family.

According to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, about 250,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and 42,000 die from it.

"It's a little bit like an explosive going off in your life," said Nancy Brinker. "It feels like someone threw a bomb at you."

Brinker is the sister of Susan G Komen. Komen died from breast cancer at age 36. Brinker was diagnosed with the disease three years after Komen's death.

She, like millions of women across the world, fought and beat cancer. She said one of the leading causes of death is women not getting mammograms or doing self-exams.

"It is reported that we have 80,000 women who have not had any kind of screening," she said.

Doctors said screening and getting familiar with your breasts should start at any age.

"We call it breast awareness," said Dr. Pile.

Mamograms should start at age 40, according to Dr. Pile.

"If you have a close family member who has had breast cancer, then you should start getting a mammogram 10 years before that family member's diagnosis," she said.

Advent Health is offering mammograms for just $30 for a limited time.

