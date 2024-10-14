Florida faces tall task with Election Day looming after 2 hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — We’re under 22 days until the election. Is Florida ready? That’s after getting battered by two major hurricanes in under a month.

To date, the University of Florida’s Election Lab reports more than 525,000 Floridians have cast a ballot in the general election. But for thousands of others, it’s hard to think about voting when their life is in literal pieces.

“He’s upset," Mandy Snyder told us when we asked about her father's damaged Englewood home last week. "He thinks he’s going to go up to Wellen Park and rent for a year. It’s probably going to be a year before this is— I don’t know if you’ve walked around. It’s— it’s bad.”

Florida’s election supervisors are now expected to ask Gov. Ron DeSantis for more flexibility on state rules within Milton’s impacted counties. That’s according to the association’s executive director David Ramba. He said in an email: “We will likely have another request headed to the governor today (Monday)…”

While Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said his county was ready for Nov. 5, he didn't rule out requests from his neighboring supervisors. Latimer expected the governor would respond.

“I will tell you that right now, the Florida Supervisors of Election statewide association is meeting— our executive staff has been meeting, talking to the affected counties to see if there is some other relief that they may be able to request," said Latimer. "I would expect that there will be some further action at some point.”

The supervisors association previously asked for help after Helene. DeSantis later offered an order for 13 impacted counties. It eased rules on early voting spots, poll worker training, ballot mailing locations, and drop box deadlines.

“Ballots have been out for a while now," said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez (R-Florida). "The early voting— depending on the county— will begin in a few short days.”

While Núñez didn't have specifics on what plans were under consideration, she expected DeSantis would review any request from election officials as voting deadlines near.

“We want to make sure that people have the opportunity to vote in a way that is safe and preserving the integrity of the election," said said. "So, I'm sure I'm sure the governor will be looking at that and addressing any needs if there are current needs.”

Time will tell if DeSantis gets out the felt pens for a new order— meanwhile, Florida Democrats pushed him to act ASAP. In a statement, Chair Nikki Fried specifically called for countywide polling locations, like what was approved following Hurricane Ian.

“With the election just over 20 days away, it’s important to ensure voters in all counties impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton have access to the ballot box..." said Fried. "We must ensure all impacted Floridians have the same chance to vote in this critical election.”

While DeSantis was resistant to an expansion of the voter registration deadline on Oct. 7th— he has said he would keep the door open to further election orders following Milton.