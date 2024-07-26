Florida Dems say they’re overwhelmed with volunteer offers following VP Harris bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The energy is “off the charts,” say Florida Democrats less than a week after Vice President Kamala Harris entered the presidential race. Members of the state told us Friday they’ve never seen anything like the grassroots enthusiasm now surging for her. That’s as the GOP continues to not sweat the Sunshine State ahead of November 5th.

Vice President Harris’ latest endorsement for president came from a previous POTUS, Friday. Former President Barack Obama signed with the former First Lady Michelle Obama in a phone call. The Harris Campaign posted a segment online afterward. It’s the latest bump of momentum for Harris, less than a week after President Biden dropped out.

While her campaign plans its next moves, here in Florida, Democrats say they’re seeing enthusiasm unlike anything before.

“I think that the Republicans should be concerned,” said Jennifer Griffith, Pinellas County Dems Chair.

Griffith's operations, she said, are overwhelmed by the amount of volunteer interest she’s seen. The infrastructure and positions to post them aren’t available yet.

"It can only be one thing because it has an inflection point and that inflection point was when Kamala Harris was announced as being the new nominee designate for this race," said Griffith. "The only thing I can attribute it to, or liken it to, would be as if Obama landed overnight kind of energy."

The Harris Campaign’s Florida team detailed what they said are the biggest indicators of energy:



At least 1,765 have signed up for phone banks

About a quarter of them NPA voters

And since Sunday, more than 7,000 have offered to volunteer— which might be higher than any other state.

No breaks for the Harris Florida team this weekend either. They're slated to do 36 events across Florida. More than 2,600 people already RSVP'd, officials said. At least 200 of them for a Harris golf cart caravan in the traditionally red Sumter County area of the Villages.

“Right now, we see absolutely nothing in the polls that gives us any heartburn about Florida,” said RNC Chair Michael Whatley, Thursday.

Whatley was in Tampa for an "election integrity" volunteer event, and spent some time with the press, dumping cold water on Democrats' hopes for November.

The latest Redfield Strategies poll backed his claims. It showed former President Donald Trump up in Florida 8-points over Harris, when factoring in third-party candidates. State GOP Chair Evan Power also said in a statement Democrats are "crying wolf."

“We have picked up thousands of registered R voters since Kamala was coronated without a single vote," said Power. "The believable metrics are fundraising and voter registration, both areas the Florida Republicans dominate. I look forward to winning in November and winning big!”

FL House Speaker Paul Renner had a different tone when we spoke with him last week. While he’s still predicting victory up and down the GOP ballot come Election Day, the Republican leader said the party has to earn it.

“I think it's the a sign of overconfidence to declare us a red state forevermore,” said Renner. “We owe it to voters to nominate and try to elect and put before them people that have integrity, that have principles and have courage to do what they tell people they will do. And if you don't do that, and you pick people that are bad eggs, then you don't be surprised when a Democrat surprises us.”

But just how big of a surprise, if any, Florida might see will have to wait for election night, now nearly 100 days away.