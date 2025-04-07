Florida Democrats vow to contest every seat in 2026 after special election gains

Despite losing last week’s elections, Florida Democrats are pointing to what they describe as “historic” swings to the left following the special Congressional races. With tariffs continuing to disrupt the U.S. economy, many are asking whether this trend will persist through the upcoming midterms.

On Monday, stock markets once again saw red, as President Donald Trump reiterated his stance on tariffs, vowing to keep them in place and escalate penalties on China if the country fails to make concessions.

The ongoing volatility is raising concerns about a looming recession, while Republicans are urging patience, claiming the economic strategy will eventually pay off.

“I think everybody needs to actually let this play out a little bit,” said U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL 19th) in an interview last week.

A staunch advocate of Trump’s trade agenda, Donald is running for Florida governor in 2026, with the president’s endorsement. He expressed full support for the tariffs, arguing that they are necessary to push foreign nations to the negotiating table.

“They can choose to work with us,” Donalds said. “If they lower their tariffs, we’ll lower ours, and we will have a good working relationship. But the American people and their economy cannot continue to be taxed and taken advantage of.”

As the trade war unfolds, eyes are starting to turn to the political implications heading into the midterms. Even before the tariffs hit, Democrats in Florida had made strides in last week’s special elections, overperforming in deep red districts and even flipping Escambia County— despite falling short of victory by 14 points or more.

Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in a statement that voters are “already rejecting Trump’s unpopular agenda,” and vowed to challenge every seat in the upcoming midterms.

“Republicans have shown they can never again be trusted to manage the economy,” Fried declared. “They’re willing to gamble with Americans’ retirements to prove their loyalty to Trump. We won’t let that go unchecked. Florida Democrats are focused on recruiting candidates to contest every seat in 2026 and give Republicans a real run for their money.”

Florida House Democrats also weighed in on Monday, with House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell emphasizing the toll Trump’s policies have taken.

“Just months into Trump’s presidency, we've already seen the sort of havoc it can wreak,” said Driskell.

She pointed to rising costs and said that Floridians were already feeling the pinch before the tariffs exacerbated the situation.

“My message to voters is this: Stay vigilant and pay attention because elections do have consequences. No one wants to be lectured to,” Driskell added. “What I’m trying to encourage voters to understand is that we voted our way into this situation, and we can vote our way out of it…”

Meanwhile, Florida Republicans seemed undeterred by the special election results or the economic turbulence.

“We want fair trade—not trade that harms American working-class families,” said Florida GOP Chair Evan Power.

Power highlighted the GOP’s recent electoral success, noting a voter registration advantage of more than one million in Florida. He also highlighted the party’s dominance in recent elections, including securing the governor’s office, the U.S. Senate, and statewide cabinet positions, as well as maintaining supermajorities in the Florida legislature.

Despite the market fluctuations and economic uncertainty, Power predicted little change in the political landscape, insisting that the trade policies would ultimately benefit the economy.

“The American worker has gotten a raw deal,” said Power. “The American taxpayer has gotten a raw deal. If this is what it takes to neutralize that, I think working-class families will appreciate it. If there’s any downside, it will be temporary. The economy is going to right itself, and we’re going to fix it for the long run for working families.”