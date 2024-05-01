Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis answers your questions on the insurance crisis

TAMPA, Fla. — As Floridians continue to fight through the state's fractured insurance market, we are launching a special month-long series dedicated to helping you navigate the increasingly troubled market and the challenges that come with it.

Since the beginning of 2024, we've been committed to listening to you voice your fears, frustrations, concerns, and solutions.

We started with the story of Marisa Borgia. She bought her Pinellas Park home in 2018 and said since then, her insurance rates have doubled twice. As a single mom, Borgia had to take on two part-time jobs on top of her career as a nurse.

"That's more than 400%," Borgia said. "How do people afford it?"

We've also spoken to retirees, like Venice condo owner Karen Shipman, who got her nursing license here in Florida - ready to come out of retirement to afford rising rates.

"Sometimes I'm not sure this will be our last home because our condo fees have gone up, and mainly insurance is a big factor," Shipman said.

And we've heard from seniors, like Teri Jones, on fixed incomes going without coverage for a hurricane simply because they can't afford the new flood insurance requirements, doubling their rates.

"If we want flood insurance on our unit it's an additional $1000 dollars," Jones said. "So basically, it's doubled. And if you are someone with a single income or just on social security, this is not cost prohibitive to you."

Starting this week, we take those questions and concerns to Florida's Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, whose office oversees insurance.

The entire interview is led by you, the viewer. It's your questions answered.