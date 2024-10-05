Florida biology teacher reassigned after video shows him sniffing girl’s shorts

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) -- A Miami-Dade middle school teacher was reassigned after he was caught in a disturbing act that was recorded on video and has triggered an investigation.

Video posted on social media shows the unidentified teacher bending down in a classroom, pulling out an item from a backpack and taking a long whiff — not once, but three times.

Students and their family members who spoke with 7News on Friday said the instructor in question teaches biology at Howard D. McMillan Middle School in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“Definitely horrible,” said the grandmother of a student.

Parents said the item that drew the teacher’s attention was a female student’s shorts.

“I feel bad for the little girl, and I feel bad for those parents of that little girl. She is going to be traumatized,” said the grandmother.

Parents and students described the educator as a reserved man, adding that the school did notify them of an incident with a professor.

“There was a teacher who committed some kind of a felony of something, they said, but they did say the story, they did,” said the grandmother.

Miami Dade County Public Schools has since released a statement. It reads in part:

“The employee has been temporarily reassigned from the school setting pending the outcome of the investigation into the allegations.”

Speaking in Spanish, one parent said the school’s actions have made her feel “secure.”

But others at McMillan Middle said they want more done

“He should be detained. Like, he should stay away from kids. He should just not be around,” said a student.