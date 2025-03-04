Florida Attorney General opens criminal investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said he has opened a criminal investigation into brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate following their arrival in Fort Lauderdale.

AG Uthmeier said, "Today, we have secured and executed subpoenas and warrants, and we're going to continue to move forward with full force of law. This is an ongoing criminal investigation, and we're going to use every tool we have to ensure that justice is served."

The investigation comes just days after the Tate brothers arrived in Florida. Gov. DeSantis commented on their arrival, saying, "Florida is not a place where you are welcome."

"Look, these guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world, many of these victims coming forward, some of them minors. You know, people can spin or defend however they want, but in Florida, this type of behavior is viewed as atrocious. We're not going to accept it," Uthmeier said.

Andrew and Tristan Tate face charges of human trafficking in Romania.